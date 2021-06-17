https://justthenews.com/government/congress/scalise-something-wrong-when-terror-suspects-can-find-our-southern-border?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

House Minority Whip Steve Scalise said there’s “something wrong” when terror suspects can find their way to the southern border but Vice President Kamala Harris cannot.

He called on Harris to visit the border and see the “debacle” the Biden administration’s policies have created.

Scalise was referring to FBI Director Christopher Wray confirming that two Yemeni individuals on the terror watch list were apprehended at the U.S.-Mexico border.

“She still hasn’t gone to the border,” the Louisiana Republican said at the Faith and Freedom conference on Friday. “There are people on the terrorist watch list from the Middle East who have roamed across our southern border in the last 6 months. So people on the terrorist watch list can find America’s southern border, and the vice president of the United States can’t. There’s something wrong there. Vice President Harris, come down to our southern border and look at the debacle that you and President Biden have created and fix it. We’ll tell you how to do it.”

Scalise almost lost his life to political violence in 2017, when he was gravely wounded by a leftist gunman who sprayed a congressional Republican baseball practice with semiautomatic weapons fire.

Scalise, who visited the border recently, said border agents told him “the things that Donald Trump did worked.”

“I know the left hates Donald Trump, well, go call it your own wall,” he said. “Call it your own ‘remain in Mexico’ policy. Whatever you want to do. Those things worked. President Trump negotiated an agreement with Mexico to say if you want to seek asylum, stay in Mexico to do it because 95% of the claims are rejected.”

This week, some Republican members of the House called on Biden to remove Harris as the “border czar.”

