MSNBC “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough on Thursday gave high marks to President Joe Biden for his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the G7 summit in Geneva, Switzerland.

Scarborough noted Biden and his administration were able to “push back on Russian aggression,” which contrasted with the previous administration.

“Joe Biden, the Biden administration has come under criticism for even meeting with Vladimir Putin. And of course, that … happens,” Scarborough stated. “Whatever a president is going to do, they’re going to be questioned on whether they’re making the right move or not. I’ve just got to say, if I’m looking at everything that happened, starting with a special relationship, contrasting that with Donald Trump regularly insulting Theresa May, going on to the G7, contrasting that with Donald Trump, constantly being an irritant, asking where Vlad is, why isn’t this a G8, why aren’t we inviting the Russians? And instead, the G7 can focus on how they were going to push back on Russian aggression. You go to NATO, instead of Donald Trump pushing people out of the way to get to the front, again, it was more of a collective effort between all of the NATO partners, as it has been traditionally, and then, of course, the meeting with Russia.”

He continued, “I’ve been going back through my mind — maybe you can come up with a better week in American diplomacy overseas, over the past 20 years, in the 21st century. I’ve been trying to figure it out over the past 12 hours. I can’t think of a more successful diplomatic trip in the 21st century than this one, simply because we finally did the basics. We weren’t going around talking about wars we were starting or wars that we were in, but we were nailing down our special relationship, our G7 relationships, our NATO relationships, and then going as a united, free world to Vladimir Putin.”

