As Twitchy reported earlier Thursday, the Supreme Court upheld the constitutionality of the Affordable Care Act in a 7-2 ruling with Trump-appointed justices Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett siding with the majority. We also provided a Top 10 list of Democrats and media figures who had argued last October that Barrett’s nomination was being “rammed through” so she could rule against Obamacare. Sen. Chris Murphy, for example, said, “Republicans are suddenly trying to pretend that their rush to confirm Amy Coney Barrett isn’t about ACA repeal.”

On our Top 10 list was Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, who told CNN’s Manu Raju that “not for a minute” did he regret his rhetoric at the time; in fact, he says Democrats may have saved the ACA with their warnings.

It’s good that Raju got Whitehouse to look up from Brett Kavanaugh’s high school yearbook long enough to comment.

