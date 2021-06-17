https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/06/17/sen-sheldon-whitehouse-does-not-for-a-minute-regret-his-rhetoric-against-justice-amy-coney-barrett-concerning-the-aca/

As Twitchy reported earlier Thursday, the Supreme Court upheld the constitutionality of the Affordable Care Act in a 7-2 ruling with Trump-appointed justices Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett siding with the majority. We also provided a Top 10 list of Democrats and media figures who had argued last October that Barrett’s nomination was being “rammed through” so she could rule against Obamacare. Sen. Chris Murphy, for example, said, “Republicans are suddenly trying to pretend that their rush to confirm Amy Coney Barrett isn’t about ACA repeal.”

On our Top 10 list was Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, who told CNN’s Manu Raju that “not for a minute” did he regret his rhetoric at the time; in fact, he says Democrats may have saved the ACA with their warnings.

During her confirmation hearings, Dems argued that Amy Coney Barrett would wipe away health care for millions. After she agreed with the majority in the case upholding the ACA, Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse told me “not for a minute” did he regret that rhetoric. — Manu Raju (@mkraju) June 17, 2021

“If we hadn’t done that, maybe they would have” killed the law, Whitehouse said. “It may be (saved) because we did so many warnings.” — Manu Raju (@mkraju) June 17, 2021

Of course he doesn’t regret that, or any other patently false hypothetical. https://t.co/VhlvYqDMc9 — Melissa Moore (@melissamoore) June 17, 2021

Because, and this is the unstated parenthetical, Sheldon Whitehouse is a dishonest and hysterical piece of garbage. https://t.co/W0gyEqM6oj — Jeff B. tried to do his best, but he could not (@EsotericCD) June 17, 2021

They are shameless https://t.co/34eCh4HwC7 — Jerry Sanor (@JaySay7) June 17, 2021

The Harry Reid policy of lying and then subsequently not regretting lying lives on in the Senate Dem conference https://t.co/lRU8DSo9Ke — Logan Dobson (@LoganDobson) June 17, 2021

You expected to see something approaching character from these people?!

They take pleasure in dispensing unfounded character assassinations. https://t.co/Tpb8xnwjIk — Brad Slager – In Trouble More Than Pres. Biden (@MartiniShark) June 17, 2021

The standard DNC/CNN/NBC line about Amy Coney Barrett was that she was being put on the court solely to declare Donald Trump the winner of the election even if he lost: the price for her appointment. If that didn’t cause any self-reflection, this ACA vote won’t. https://t.co/JDa3I72a0N — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) June 17, 2021

Whitehouse is such an asshole https://t.co/rAK6qoOzmU — 💃🏽rockmom🦩 (@rockmom) June 17, 2021

They lie, and they lie, and they are never sorry. https://t.co/42uo5Idn0n — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) June 17, 2021

Politicians will lie to you and never regret it for a second. That includes whoever your favorite politician happens to be. Some are worse than others but I’ve yet to see one that doesn’t do this without hesitation. https://t.co/Z3JQVZsXJU — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) June 17, 2021

“I made a lot of money off of that rhetoric so I don’t regret it one bit.” – @SenWhitehouse https://t.co/xW6vakzWeH — Cee Gee (@CeeGeeThree2) June 17, 2021

In which a lying Senator defends his lies with more lies. https://t.co/tzqchVUlwh — Daniel Vaughan (@dvaughanCI) June 17, 2021

Lol sheldon whitehouse thinks he bullied SCOTUS justices into doing what he wanted https://t.co/5h5K4VgxI2 — Just a guy (@CrackerJackND) June 17, 2021

Sheldon Whitehouse might be the biggest scumbag in the Senate. https://t.co/biSp66esGs — Law and Footy (@LawAndFooty) June 17, 2021

Of course Whitehouse doesn’t regret spreading lies to smear a supremely qualified female jurist — she’s an Originalist! https://t.co/65LljbhrQx — Chris Krepich (@chris_krepich) June 17, 2021

Whitehouse is awful. An absolute POS. https://t.co/cbA3iP8lAD — Jeff Bakken (@jeffbakken) June 17, 2021

It’s good that Raju got Whitehouse to look up from Brett Kavanaugh’s high school yearbook long enough to comment.

FLASHBACK: Top 10 wrong takes from Dems back in October 2020 on Amy Coney Barrett and the ACA https://t.co/zmecwe2yzZ — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) June 17, 2021

