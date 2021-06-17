https://hannity.com/media-room/shocking-discovery-border-agents-find-33-migrants-stuck-in-broken-u-haul-during-texas-heat-wave/

‘KIDS IN CONTAINERS?’ Press Sec Says Only a ‘Couple of Options’ for Unaccompanied Minors at the Border

posted by Hannity Staff – 2.25.21

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki defended the Biden administration’s decision to re-open facilities for children crossing the US border without their parents Wednesday; saying the policies are vastly different than the Trump administration’s programs.

“You said it’s not ‘Kids in Cages.’ We’ve seen some photos now of containers. Is it ‘Kids in Containers’ instead of ‘Kids in Cages’?” asked reporter Peter Doocy.

“We have a number of unaccompanied children who are coming into the country without their families. What we’re not doing is ripping them from the arms of their parents at the border. We’re not doing that,” said Psaki.

“We can send them back, we can transfer them, or we can put them with families and sponsors without any vetting. We’ve chosen the middle option,” she added.

.@PDoocy: “Is it kids in containers instead of kids in cages?”@PressSec: “What we are not doing, what the last administration did, was separate those kids, rip them from the arms of their parents at the border. We are not doing that.” pic.twitter.com/LkJdkRE2xh — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) February 24, 2021

