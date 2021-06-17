https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/06/17/so-her-skirt-was-too-short-soledad-obrien-justifies-joe-biden-flying-off-the-handle-at-fellow-female-journalist-kaitlan-collins/

The Sisterhood of Female Journalists is sacred, with bonds that cannot be broken.

Unless, of course, a Democrat’s reputation is at risk. In that case, it’s every lady journo for herself.

That’s why after Joe Biden irrationally lost his temper at CNN reporter Kaitlan Collins yesterday, Soledad O’Brien found a way to rationalize it:

What kind of example does it set for other countries when the president of the United States insults a member of the free press on an international stage for asking a fair question in good faith? — Olivia Nuzzi (@Olivianuzzi) June 16, 2021

Not a fair question. Kind of a stupid question. Hard to tell if it was in good faith as she was quoting him on something he didn’t say but beyond that, sure. https://t.co/Dc31La4lZh — Soledad O’Brien (@soledadobrien) June 16, 2021

Kaitlan should’ve known better than to wear such a short skirt.

For context, she came to CNN from the Daily Caller. — Leah McElrath 🏳️‍🌈 (@leahmcelrath) June 16, 2021

Ah! Well, then, she definitely had it coming.

LOL hilarious to see female “reporters” suddenly argue it’s cool for presidents to argue with lady journos again. Anytime Trump remotely raised his voice at one he was accused of sexism. But now… LOLOL https://t.co/xj947y5NiK — Sister Toldjah 😁 (@sistertoldjah) June 17, 2021

They’re so caught up in their bubble they can’t even imagine how bad they look. — Phineas Fahrquar (@irishspy) June 17, 2021

Or maybe they just don’t care anymore.

They know what they are and they know what they’re doing. https://t.co/4jAi0wk0Lk — Upstate Federalist (@upstatefederlst) June 17, 2021

