https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/06/17/someones-nervous-he-should-be-terry-mcauliffe-deletes-tweet-showing-he-doesnt-know-virginia-from-nebraska-but-we-got-it/

Admit it, a bologna sandwich would be better than Terry McAuliffe.

Just had to get that out there …

Seems Terry doesn’t know his own state from Nebraska OR he is so rattled by GOP challenger Glenn Youngkin (who is only polling two points behind Terry in heavily slanted Dem polls) that he and his social media team are making stupid mistakes.

Either way, this pleases us.

He tried SO HARD to delete it BUT you know us, we got it.

Screenshots live forever! Appears ⁦@TerryMcAuliffe⁩ can’t tell Norfolk, Nebraska from Norfolk, VA. Do better. pic.twitter.com/jX2TG0K6jw — kerry dougherty (@kerrydougherty) June 16, 2021

Always click the link, ya’ dipsticks.

Could have saved Terry a whole lotta pain and embarrassment but then we wouldn’t be able to write and make fun of the ‘dancing king’.

Ugh, that was scary, right?

Hahahahaha! OMG. Fool. — Loudoun Inspire (@LoudounInspire) June 16, 2021

Seriously.

And he wants to be governor again?

No.

The most embarrassing part is that the “K” in the source’s call letters should have been the instant giveaway. — Tom Garrett (@TheAxisOfEgo) June 16, 2021

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Hey, maybe McAwful thinks he’s running in Nebraska. We suppose that’s possible.

Isn’t he having a fundraiser in NY also? This guy is all sorts of confused… — Liberty (@NM101333) June 16, 2021

Yup, he’s raising money in New York.

Gosh, you’d think the guy running in Virginia wouldn’t need fundraisers in other states …

From CNBC:

Terry McAuliffe is heading to New York for a fundraising event that will feature some of the Democratic Party’s most affluent donors as he prepares for what will likely be an expensive general election fight to reclaim the Virginia governor’s office. Tickets start at $1,000 and go up to $5,000. Other prominent figures on the host committee include Mike Kempner, a public relations executive who founded the media relations juggernaut MWW; Tonio Burgos, the CEO of lobbying shop TBA; Jill Iscol, a longtime advisor to former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton; and Sam Nappi, the chairman of Alliance Energy.

Can you imagine spending $5k to hang out with Terry?

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

True story.

***

