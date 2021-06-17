https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/06/17/sounds-like-the-opposite-ap-picks-up-jen-psakis-booming-economy-spin-and-runs-with-it-even-while-reporting-more-bad-news/

Earlier we told you that White House press secretary Jen Psaki is hoping everybody believes her instead of their lying eyes in regards to her claims that the economy making a strong comeback.

The Associated Press is among media outlets that are helping the White House run with that spin, even while mentioning more bad economic news in the same breath:

WASHINGTON (AP) — US applications for jobless aid rise to 412,000 from a pandemic low even with economy strengthening. — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) June 17, 2021

You’ve got to love the “bad news amid good news” approach.

The White House has been trumpeting recent declines for weeks as proof his plan is working https://t.co/HGn7bEHjBT — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) June 17, 2021

But the media will still help out Biden with the spin:

“even with economy strengthening” Rampant inflation and rising unemployment do not a strengthening economy make. https://t.co/MqSSxl38x4 — The Unmasked Avenger! (@Crapplefratz) June 17, 2021

Jobless claims rising, inflation soaring, wages down, retail sales down…economy strengthening. https://t.co/stDbgZGqUh — The Partyman (@PartymanRandy) June 17, 2021

“strengthening”… sounds like the opposite. https://t.co/mcgTP0qqNb — I don’t care about your pronouns. (@NotGonnaStop84) June 17, 2021

Obligatory:

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

