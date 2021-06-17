https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/06/17/sounds-like-the-opposite-ap-picks-up-jen-psakis-booming-economy-spin-and-runs-with-it-even-while-reporting-more-bad-news/

Earlier we told you that White House press secretary Jen Psaki is hoping everybody believes her instead of their lying eyes in regards to her claims that the economy making a strong comeback.

The Associated Press is among media outlets that are helping the White House run with that spin, even while mentioning more bad economic news in the same breath:

You’ve got to love the “bad news amid good news” approach.

But the media will still help out Biden with the spin:

Obligatory:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...