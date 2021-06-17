https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/06/17/stopasianhate-victorias-secret-model-really-megan-rapinoe-apparently-thinks-making-joking-about-asians-is-aok/

Especially when a decade-old tweet shows up like this from Victoria’s Secret latest and SUPER HAWT model, Megan Rapinoe.

@tasha_kai00 u look asian with those closed eyes! — Megan Rapinoe (@mPinoe) May 19, 2011

Megan. Stop the hate.

Stop anti-Asian hate.

My husband is Asian.

His eyes don’t look closed unless he’s sleeping. — George In Chains (@GeorgeSaysWTH) June 17, 2021

An evolving toolset for bullies.

Our eyes are wide open Megan — Cathy G (@Ninjanine53) June 17, 2021

#StopAsianHate — MassResistanceTEXAS – Exposed DQSH SEX OFFENDERS (@mass_tx) June 17, 2021

The same people who beg for equal pay 😭😭😭 — Honey☔️ (@PluggyReborn0) June 17, 2021

What say you, Victoria’s Secret?

It’s those 200+ likes that are just if not more concerning, IMHO. — Edward (@cmiami31) June 17, 2021

