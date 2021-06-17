https://www.oann.com/swedish-pm-faces-crisis-as-left-party-weighs-no-confidence-vote/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=swedish-pm-faces-crisis-as-left-party-weighs-no-confidence-vote



FILE PHOTO: Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven addresses a news conference, after parliament passed a bill giving the government the temporary power to adopt new measures to slow the COVID-19 pandemic, in Stockhom, Sweden January 8, 2021. Fredrik Sandberg/TT News Agency/via REUTERS

June 17, 2021

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -Sweden’s Left Party said on Thursday it would seek support from other parties to put forward a no-confidence vote in Prime Minister Stefan Lofven over plans to ease rent control rules, a move that could lead to a snap election or caretaker government.

Sweden’s political landscape has been badly fragmented since a tight election in 2018, with Prime Minister Stefan Lofven heading a centre-left minority government that relies on support from both the Left Party and two small centre-right parties.

“We are now seeking support for a vote of no-confidence,” Left Party leader Nooshi Dadgostar told reporters during a news conference.

The Left Party needs the support of at least one other party to force a vote of no-confidence. So far only the far-right, populist Sweden Democrats have indicated they would support them in calling such a vote.

The Left Party has previously said it would not work with them.

Dadgostar said the government had not listened to its demands over proposed changes to rent controls for new-build apartments after being given 48 hours to drop the plan or completely rework it.

If a vote of no-confidence passed, Lofven could resign, handing the job of finding a new government to parliament’s speaker, or call a snap election.

A caretaker government – another alternative should a vote of no-confidence pass – would likely be headed by Lofven as there is no clear alternative.

(Reporting by Simon Johnson and Johan Ahlander; editing by Niklas Pollard, William Maclean)

