https://www.oann.com/swedish-left-party-to-seek-support-for-no-confidence-vote-in-pm-lofven/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=swedish-left-party-to-seek-support-for-no-confidence-vote-in-pm-lofven



FILE PHOTO: Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven addresses a news conference, after parliament passed a bill giving the government the temporary power to adopt new measures to slow the COVID-19 pandemic, in Stockhom, Sweden January 8, 2021. Fredrik Sandberg/TT News Agency/via REUTERS/File Photo FILE PHOTO: Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven addresses a news conference, after parliament passed a bill giving the government the temporary power to adopt new measures to slow the COVID-19 pandemic, in Stockhom, Sweden January 8, 2021. Fredrik Sandberg/TT News Agency/via REUTERS/File Photo

June 17, 2021

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) – Sweden’s Left Party said on Thursday it would seek support to bring a motion of no-confidence in Prime Minister Stefan Lofven over plans to ease rent control rules for newly built apartments.

“We are now seeking support for a vote of no-confidence,” Left Party leader Nooshi Dadgostar told reporters during a news conference.

The Left Party needs the support of at least one other party to force a vote of no-confidence.

A vote of no-confidence would require a majority in the 349-seat parliament to pass.

(Reporting by Simon Johnson; editing by Niklas Pollard)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

