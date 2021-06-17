https://www.oann.com/swiss-national-bank-keeps-expansive-policy-in-place-despite-inflationary-pressures/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=swiss-national-bank-keeps-expansive-policy-in-place-despite-inflationary-pressures



The Swiss National Bank (SNB) logo is pictured on its building in Bern, Switzerland June 17, 2021. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann The Swiss National Bank (SNB) logo is pictured on its building in Bern, Switzerland June 17, 2021. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

June 17, 2021

BERN (Reuters) – The Swiss National Bank is keeping its ultra-loose monetary policy in place, the central bank said on Thursday, while raising its inflation forecasts as the global economy recovers from last year’s pandemic.

The SNB kept its policy rate locked at -0.75%, as unanimously forecast by economists in a Reuters poll.

The central bank also kept the interest rate it charges commercial banks on some deposits they park overnight at -0.75%, as expected.

The SNB said the franc remained highly valued. The currency has regained strength in recent weeks as other central banks kept their interest rates low.

The SNB also followed the European Central Bank and the U.S. Federal Reserve in raising its inflation forecasts.

The Swiss central bank, which targets inflation in a range of 0% to 2%, now expects inflation of 0.4% in 2021, compared to its March forecast of 0.2%.

Higher inflation is now expected in the next two years, with rates of 0.6% in both 2022 and 2023, up from its previous expectation of prices rising by 0.4% and 0.5%, respectively.

(Reporting by John Revill; Editing by John Miller)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

