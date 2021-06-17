https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/06/17/tell-daisy-we-love-her-katy-perry-and-orlando-bloom-offer-a-look-at-the-dystopian-future-that-awaits-if-we-let-the-forthepeopleact-fail-video/
We usually only see the really dystopian stuff when the Republicans are in charge, so we consider this new project from Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom a very special treat.
If you’re not terrified of voter suppression running rampant in America, just take a look at this. We dare you not to take Katy and Orlando seriously:
🚨Urgent message from 2055🚨Voting is a right & currently the freedom to vote is under attack. The #ForThePeopleAct Act believes in hearing from ALL voices. If you believe that voting should be easy, accessible & convenient to all, act now #WhileYouCan https://t.co/E1qlLvB4rk pic.twitter.com/41kg5PFNx4
— KATY PERRY (@katyperry) June 17, 2021
Joe Manchin is basically a Republican, guys.
So ACT NOW! DO IT FOR DAISY!
Brilliant Brilliant Brilliant
Not only the dystopian execution – but also the fact that real celebs have the balls to speak for what is right. @katyperry https://t.co/Ok0D8NFaTH
— The DeshBhakt (@TheDeshBhakt) June 17, 2021
Watch the video. Really. Watch it. https://t.co/1dGACGSfo1
— Claude Taylor (@TrueFactsStated) June 17, 2021
That’s good advice, actually. It’s even funnier the second time.
Bro, what? https://t.co/djFth02kvT
— Kaelan Dorr (@KDORR_USA) June 17, 2021
Who has ‘Katy Perry going after Joe Manchin’ on their bingo card? https://t.co/B2HH9thsUK
— Spencer Brown (@itsSpencerBrown) June 17, 2021
Broke: Relying on celebrities for COVID advice.
Woke: Relying on celebrities for analysis of voting laws. https://t.co/RMYa5GEcJp pic.twitter.com/0XpgaF4XZp
— John Cooper (@thejcoop) June 17, 2021
Hollywood leftists are just as paranoid and insane as their Trumpist counterparts, just with slicker production values. https://t.co/cgIMPtSYgf
— Optimus Subprime (@NotaBot_Rollout) June 17, 2021
You’ve literally got to be kidding me with this garbage. https://t.co/XSTpgxMnQa
— Christopher Ball (@chrisball96) June 17, 2021
Who in the WORLD thought this was a good idea https://t.co/V6sHlDNkNy
— Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) June 17, 2021
Who cares? All that matters is that it’s out there, baby, and we’re lovin’ every minute of it.
108 million followers. 1,300 retweets.
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 17, 2021
Womp-womp.