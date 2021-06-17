https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/06/17/tell-daisy-we-love-her-katy-perry-and-orlando-bloom-offer-a-look-at-the-dystopian-future-that-awaits-if-we-let-the-forthepeopleact-fail-video/

We usually only see the really dystopian stuff when the Republicans are in charge, so we consider this new project from Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom a very special treat.

If you’re not terrified of voter suppression running rampant in America, just take a look at this. We dare you not to take Katy and Orlando seriously:

🚨Urgent message from 2055🚨Voting is a right & currently the freedom to vote is under attack. The #ForThePeopleAct Act believes in hearing from ALL voices. If you believe that voting should be easy, accessible & convenient to all, act now #WhileYouCan https://t.co/E1qlLvB4rk pic.twitter.com/41kg5PFNx4 — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) June 17, 2021

Joe Manchin is basically a Republican, guys.

So ACT NOW! DO IT FOR DAISY!

Brilliant Brilliant Brilliant

Not only the dystopian execution – but also the fact that real celebs have the balls to speak for what is right. @katyperry https://t.co/Ok0D8NFaTH — The DeshBhakt (@TheDeshBhakt) June 17, 2021

Watch the video. Really. Watch it. https://t.co/1dGACGSfo1 — Claude Taylor (@TrueFactsStated) June 17, 2021

That’s good advice, actually. It’s even funnier the second time.

Who has ‘Katy Perry going after Joe Manchin’ on their bingo card? https://t.co/B2HH9thsUK — Spencer Brown (@itsSpencerBrown) June 17, 2021

Broke: Relying on celebrities for COVID advice. Woke: Relying on celebrities for analysis of voting laws. https://t.co/RMYa5GEcJp pic.twitter.com/0XpgaF4XZp — John Cooper (@thejcoop) June 17, 2021

Hollywood leftists are just as paranoid and insane as their Trumpist counterparts, just with slicker production values. https://t.co/cgIMPtSYgf — Optimus Subprime (@NotaBot_Rollout) June 17, 2021

You’ve literally got to be kidding me with this garbage. https://t.co/XSTpgxMnQa — Christopher Ball (@chrisball96) June 17, 2021

Who in the WORLD thought this was a good idea https://t.co/V6sHlDNkNy — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) June 17, 2021

Who cares? All that matters is that it’s out there, baby, and we’re lovin’ every minute of it.

108 million followers. 1,300 retweets. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 17, 2021

Womp-womp.

