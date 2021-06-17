https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/texas-announces-250-million-down-payment-on-border-wall/

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE







Abbott says $250 million allocated for Texas border wall — State sets up donation website

Abbott announced a $250 million down payment to begin the project, allowing the state to hire a project manager and get the task underway. He said that it would be built on a combination of state land and donations of private land, and be partly funded by donations.

“My belief, based upon conversations that I’ve already had, is a combination of state land as well as volunteer land will yield hundreds of miles to build a wall in the state of Texas,” he said. The Dallas Morning News later reported that the down payment will come from the state’s Department of Criminal Justice.

More than 450 miles of border wall, including in Texas, was built during the Trump administration.