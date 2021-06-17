https://www.dailywire.com/news/theyre-not-going-to-listen-to-kamala-harris-rubio-slams-kamala-over-guatemalan-immigrants

Speaking on Fox Business Thursday, Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) bashed Vice-President Kamala Harris’ trip to Guatemala earlier this month, remarking that he couldn’t recall a “more disastrous series of meetings” for an American vice-president or vice-president. He added that when Harris warned the Guatemalan people not to attempt to come to the United States, they wouldn’t listen to her, as she had spent her presidential campaign saying that the United States would welcome immigrants.

Rubio stated, “I do not remember, certainly not in my years of watching American politics, a more disastrous series of meetings and a visit, a foreign visit, than Kamala Harris’ to Guatemala. I can’t remember a more disastrous episode for a vice-president or for a president, for that matter.”

“But I think it’s unfortunate; they campaigned for months on they’re going to be totally different from Trump, and no matter what she says and they say now the perception is out there in much of central America that the United States under Joe Biden is very lax,” he added. “And that’s an incentive for people to take this journey. It’s a dangerous journey; they shouldn’t do it, but they’re not going to listen to Kamala Harris when she says, ‘Don’t come.’ They’ve got a year and a half of her running for president saying we’re not going to turn anyone away.”

I can’t remember a more disastrous foreign trip for an American official than the @VP visit to Central America pic.twitter.com/m1dI80fv8z — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) June 17, 2021

On Harris’ trip to Guatemala, where she appeared at a news conference with Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammatte, she warned Guatemalans thinking of immigrating to the United States, “Do not come. Do not come. The United States will continue to enforce our laws and secure our borders.” She added: “If you come to our border, you will be turned back.”

In 2015, while serving as California’s Attorney General, Harris told KCBS-TV, “An undocumented immigrant is not a criminal. … I’m a career prosecutor. I’ve personally prosecuted everything from low-level offenses to homicides. Unfortunately, I know what crime looks like. I know what a criminal looks like who’s committing a crime. An undocumented immigrant is not a criminal,” as Newsweek reported. Newsweek added, “During the 2019 Democratic primary debate, Harris was asked if an immigrant should be deported if their only offense is being undocumented, to which she responded by saying, ‘No, they should not be deported.’”

Harris wrote in her 2019 book, “The Truths We Hold,” “A wall on the border with Mexico was a total waste of taxpayer money. I am a strong believer in border security—but experts agree that a wall will not secure our border.”

She also wrote in the book, “But there was a bigger reason to oppose the border wall. A useless wall on the southern border would be nothing more than a symbol, a monument standing in opposition to not just everything I value, but to the fundamental values upon which this country was built. The Statue of Liberty is the monument that defines to the world who we are. Emma Lazarus’s words — ‘Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free’ — speak true to our true character: a generous country that respects and embraces those who have made the difficult journey to our shores, often fleeing harm. How could I vote to build what would be little more than a monument, designed to send the cold, hard message ‘KEEP OUT’?”

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

