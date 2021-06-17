https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/06/17/this-heffa-cant-do-anything-right-lefties-tear-kamala-harris-apart-for-her-photo-op-dinner-with-female-senators/

We can sort of see what Kamala Harris was trying to do here by pretending she’s the least bit likable or approachable by cooking (one thing) for the female bipartisan senators … even though, as Twitchy said yesterday, it has a very ‘let them eat cake’ vibe to it.

But it really didn’t come off very well.

In fact, all it seemed to do is give people plenty of fodder AND piss off a good many people on the Left.

A gaggle of Karens. https://t.co/hnN1VHn7Lp — Kiran Fatima کرن فاطمہ 🇵🇸 Free Palestine 🇵🇸 (@kiranopal_) June 16, 2021

And we thought Kamala was unpopular with Conservatives … YIKES!

Trust us, this is way more vicious than anything we’ve written about her.

Kamala Harris, sitting on a table full of rich white women (a couple of model minority Asian women), being served by Black servants, is peak liberal feminism. pic.twitter.com/23xgxj9WFW — Kiran Fatima کرن فاطمہ 🇵🇸 Free Palestine 🇵🇸 (@kiranopal_) June 16, 2021

Peak liberal feminism.

Ouch.

And the fact that she identifies as Asian, and not as Black is the “gift” that keeps on giving. — Candace O’s Struggle Edges (@RiccardoTheCat) June 16, 2021

Now now, she identified herself as Black during the campaign. That was super important. Heck, Biden admitted that was one of the reasons he chose her.

This heffa can’t do anything right pic.twitter.com/bKBjvIPeqp — Duane Grady (@bigjigz98) June 17, 2021

We snort laughed.

We couldn’t help it.

Kamala Harris: Black unemployment is down. — ReparationsCollectionAgency (@ReparationsCol1) June 17, 2021

Ooooooof.

Notice the number of Os in that off because we felt that one WAY over here.

This the present-day of the ‘Help’ I see with a twist…. Asians are now being welcomed into whiteness — Brandon S 🇺🇸 ADOS Houston (@Brandon28257199) June 17, 2021

Notice how the very Asian Kamala Harris has ditched her ‘sorority sisters’ and no Black people have been seen near her since the inauguration. Also, where are the Black people who said she’s Black, vote for her? — Sertima Vanchi Banneker (@SertimaB) June 17, 2021

Gosh, Kammy, this photo-op went well.

Oh, wait.

No.

Heh.

***

