https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/thomas-massie-schools-lib-reporter/
NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE
Congressman Thomas Massie is an MIT science graduate
“I’m not vaccinated and until there’s some science, and by the way I have a masters of science from MIT, I’m not a virologist, but I can read data. Everybody just needs to read and don’t put your head in the sand. Look at the data. I’m not going to get the vaccine until there’s data that shows that it will improve upon the immunity that’s been conferred to me as a result of a natural infection I’ve had.”