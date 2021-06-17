https://www.oann.com/tokyo-2020-organisers-to-discuss-experts-report-suggesting-no-spectators/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=tokyo-2020-organisers-to-discuss-experts-report-suggesting-no-spectators



FILE PHOTO: People walk outside the security fence of Olympic Stadium (National Stadium) built for Tokyo Olympic Games, that have been postponed to 2021 due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Tokyo, Japan June 11, 2021. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

June 18, 2021

TOKYO (Reuters) – The Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee have received a report from the government’s coronavirus adviser Shigeru Omi on how to host the Games during a pandemic, Tokyo 2020 President Seiko Hashimoto said on Friday.

The report will be discussed during a coronavirus roundtable meeting held during the day, she added.

Local media have reported that Omi’s report will include a suggestion that holding the Games without spectators would be least risky, while the government is keen to have spectators.

(Reporting by Sakura Murakami; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

