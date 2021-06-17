https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/559099-trump-birthday-rally-driver-arrested-for-vandalizing-pride-street-art

Florida police have arrested a driver for vandalizing Pride street art during a Trump birthday rally, Yahoo! News reported on Thursday.

Video of the incident shows the suspect, Alexander Jerich, doing burnouts in his pickup truck at an intersection dedicated to the LGBTQ+ community for Pride Month.

How it started for 20yo Palm Beach County Trump supporter Alexander Jerich… 1/3 pic.twitter.com/dvgnf8bcMz — SFDB (@sfdb) June 17, 2021

Jerich’s truck also had a blue flag on its rear which said “All aboard the Trump Train.” Jerich and other drivers were participating in a birthday rally for former President TrumpDonald TrumpNorth Carolina Senate passes trio of election measures 14 Republicans vote against making Juneteenth a federal holiday Border state governors rebel against Biden’s immigration chaos MORE, according to Yahoo! News.

Delray Beach Police Department spokesperson Ted White said told Yahoo! News that the department is aware of the video, and included it in its investigation.

Jerich, 20, turned himself in to DBPD and was charged with criminal mischief over $1,000, reckless driving, and evidence of prejudice. Jerich’s statement to DBPD said he preplanned his route, Yahoo! noted.

A spokeswoman for Compass, an LGBTQ+ community center in Palm Beach, told Yahoo! News that she was very happy to see Jerich’s arrest.

“I was glad to hear Delray Beach Police was taking this seriously and that an arrest was made this quickly,” spokeswoman Claudia Harrison said.

Jerich was taken into custody at the Palm Beach County Jail.

The Hill has reached out to the Delray Beach Police Department for comment.

