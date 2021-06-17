https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/trump-stop-vaccinating-young-people/
Timestamped to begin — Trump excerpt with Hannity last night
“The vaccine on very young people is something that you have to stop. I don’t see reasons, and I am a big believer in what we did with the vaccine, but to have every school child, where it’s 99.9% chance they’re not effected or not effected badly, having to receive a vaccine is something that you should start thinking about because I think it’s unnecessary.”