Former President Trump will next week make his first stop on his so-called revenge tour to try to oust a House Republican who voted to impeach him – stumping in Cleveland against Ohio GOP Rep. Anthony Gonzalez.

Trump will headline an event for former Trump administration official Max Miller on June 26 in Cleveland.

Miller announced his candidacy earlier this year, and Trump endorsed him in February.

“Max Miller is a wonderful person who did a great job at the White House and will be a fantastic congressman,” Trump said in the statement. “He is a Marine veteran, a son of Ohio, and a true PATRIOT.”

This summer Trump is expected to make several more stops around the country to garner support for his candidates in key congressional races in the 2022 midterm elections.

Gonzalez is among 10 congressional Republicans who voted to impeach him on the charge of inciting the Jan. 6 Capitol riots.

