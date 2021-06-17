https://thepostmillennial.com/watch-tucker-carlson-slams-twitter-for-calling-jan-6-claim-a-baseless-suggestion

Following a monologue Tucker Carlson made Tuesday night regarding the possibility of those not being charges in connection to January 6 being tied to the FBI, Carlson slammed Twitter’s statement calling his claims “baseless” despite actually proving what he said is true.

“Because of January 6, our attorney general told us this week, we’ve got to change our country forever,” said Carlson on Wednesday. “And yet, given all the talking, the endless talking about January 6, it is remarkable what we still don’t know about what actually took place that day.”

“Until this Monday night for example, when it was reported by Revolver News, we had no idea that at least 20 organizers and participants in the events at the Capitol have not been indicted, despite the nation-wide dragnet for people who were there,” he continued.

Carlson pondered why the government wouldn’t charge these organizers if they knew who they were. Like in his Tuesday night show, he stated that these people may have connections to the government, who wants to protect these people from charges.

“This is interesting. The government knows exactly who these people are, but has refused to charge them with crimes. Why is that?” Carlson asked.

“Well because it seems like they may have had some connection to the government,” he stated. “Some of the people who broke into the Capitol committed crimes while inside and encouraged others to do the same appeared to have been in contact with the FBI before the event. Let that sink in for a moment.”

Carlson pointed to previous events that Democrats in Congress equated January 6 to, stating that those events were also carried out “in secret by people connected to federal law enforcement.”

“The events of January 6 that you keep hearing about endlessly, events that Democrats in Congress describe as an act of war carried out by white supremacists, as dangerous and historically significant as Pearl Harbor and 9/11,” said Carlson. “Those events, apparently, were at least in part organized and carried out in secret by people connected to federal law enforcement.”

“It’s hard to think of a bigger potential scandal than this one,” he added.

“Now it’s clear why the government won’t release more than 14,000 hours of surveillance footage shot at the Capitol that day. People they know are on the tape.”

On Tuesday night, clips from Carlson’s monologue began to circulate on social media, spurring Twitter to add a note to Carlson’s trending page on the social media platform.

“The tech monopolies, which helped get Joe Biden elected, continue to work closely with the administration to control the news and information that you are allowed to see. Cause it’s America, right?”

“Federal law does not permit cooperating witnesses or informants to be charges with conspiracy, despite a baseless suggestion by Tucker Carlson that some co-conspirators of the January 6 attack on the US Capitol were not charges because they were undercover FBI agents,” stated Twitter.

Carlson slammed the statement, asking how Twitter would know that his claims were “baseless,” and adding that Twitter’s comment proved his exact point he was trying to make.

“Let’s think about this. Now leave aside for a second the most obvious question that arises from this statement which is how would Twitter, which is a media company not as far as we know a law enforcement agency, be able to confirm our reporting last night was ‘baseless?’ How would they know that?” Carlson asked.

“Does Twitter somehow have access to the FBI’s personnel files? We don’t know, we hope someone finds out,” he continued.

“But consider the statement more broadly. Twitter is saying that people who are secretly working with the FBI cannot be charged for encouraging others to commit crimes. Well, yes, exactly. That’s the very point we made on this show last night. Thats why they haven’t been charged because they were secretly working with the FBI,” he stated.

“So in an effort to shut us down, Twitter just confirmed what we suggested was true. Thanks Twitter. They are morons,” Carlson concluded.





