Megan Rapinoe – a “woke” professional soccer player who’s made headlines for her far-left activism and anti-Donald Trump stunts – appeared to mock Asians in old posts on Twitter, writing “u look asian with those closed eyes.”

Rapinoe shared the following tweet on May 19th, 2011, prefacing her post by tagging the user “tasha_kai00.” While the account has since been deleted, archives reveal the account belonged to professional soccer player Natasha Kai, who is of Hawaiian, Chinese, Filipino and Caucasian heritage.

The unearthed post follows years of ardent left-wing and anti-Donald Trump activism from the soccer player, who notoriously feuded with the former president about her refusal to visit the White House in 2019. “Megan should WIN first before she TALKS,” then-President Trump tweeted in response to Rapinoe insisting “I’m not going to the f*cking White House” in an interview during the World Cup.

Rapinoe has also advocated for transgender participation in female sports and decried events from January 6th as a “white supremacy mob” attacking the U.S. Capitol. “Unleashing a White supremacy mob is nothing new to America as people of color, Black and Brown, know that very well. If we do not punish this and investigate this to the fullest extent it only encourages more of this to happen,” Rapinoe asserted.

Rapinoe, who has also refused to stand for the national anthem, has collaborated with the Biden White House on initiatives combatting alleged gender inequality.

Jill and Joe Biden hosted the soccer player on “Equal Pay Day” – which seeks to raise awareness about a so-called “gender wage gap” – for a roundtable discussion. During the event, Rapinoe claimed that “I’ve been devalued, I’ve been disrespected and dismissed because I’m a woman.” “I’ve been told that I don’t deserve any more than less, because I am a woman,” she added while speaking with President Biden.

