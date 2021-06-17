https://www.oann.com/u-n-alarmed-at-sharp-deterioration-in-myanmar-human-rights-environment/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=u-n-alarmed-at-sharp-deterioration-in-myanmar-human-rights-environment

June 17, 2021

(Reuters) – The United Nations in Myanmar said on Thursday it was alarmed by recent acts of violence in the country that illustrated a sharp deterioration in the human rights environment there.

“The United Nations in Myanmar calls for those responsible for human rights violations to be held accountable, including the perpetrators and their chain of command,” it said in a statement.

(Reporting by Reuters Staff; Writing by Martin Petty; Editing by Alison Williams)

