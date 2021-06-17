https://hannity.com/media-room/unanimous-supremes-side-9-0-with-catholic-foster-agency-that-excludes-same-sex-couples/
AMBASSADOR AOC? Ocasio-Cortez ‘Apologizes’ to Immigrants on ‘Behalf of the United States of America’
posted by Hannity Staff – 9.12.19
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez appointed herself Ambassador of the United States Wednesday; apologizing to immigrants on “behalf of the United States of America” for the country’s “dehumanizing policies.”
“I’d like to apologize to you on behalf of the United States of America for the dehumanizing policies that they are pursuing, that are frankly targeting you, and targeting many people in the United States,” said Ocasio-Cortez.
“We’re fighting for a better country that we can be proud of when it comes to how we treat all people and understand the circumstances that they’re coming from,” she added.
.@AOC apologizes to migrants on behalf of the U.S. for its “dehumanizing policies.” pic.twitter.com/5lx4BmneeH
— Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) September 11, 2019
Ocasio-Cortez made similar comments during ex-ICE boss Tom Homan’s testimony, when the immigration official slammed her “hatred” towards law enforcement.
“In my 34 years, I’ve never seen such hate toward a law enforcement agency in my life that you want to abolish them rather than do your job and legislate,” said Homan.
“Your time is expired,” fired-back AOC, slamming her gavel.
HOMAN: “In my 34 years, I’ve never seen such hate toward a law enforcement agency in my life that you want to abolish them rather than do your job and legislate.”
*slams gavel*
AOC: “Your time is expired!” pic.twitter.com/5Hvw3d2Tq5
— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) September 11, 2019
The United States Supreme Court sided with the Trump administration Wednesday; allowing the White House to impose new restrictions on asylum applicants as more legal cases are decided in the lower courts.
“The Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed the Trump administration to bar most Central American migrants from seeking asylum in the United States, while the legal fight plays out in the courts,” reports the New York Times.
“The Supreme Court, in a brief, unsigned order, said the administration may enforce new rules that generally forbid asylum applications from migrants who have traveled through another country on their way to the United States without being denied asylum in that country.
The vote was 7-2, with liberal Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Sonia Sotomayor dissenting the decision, writing “Once again, the Executive Branch has issued a rule that seeks to upend longstanding practices regarding refugees who seek shelter from persecution.”
The case will likely return to the Supreme Court for a final decision later this year.
A THIRD TIME? Hillary Tells Trump ‘Don’t Tempt Me’ to Jump into 2020 Race for the White House
posted by Hannity Staff – 10.08.19
Twice-failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton told President Trump to “not tempt her” into joining the 2020 race for the White House Tuesday; sparking speculation of a potential third-run for the Oval Office.
“I think that Crooked Hillary Clinton should enter the race to try and steal it away from Uber Left Elizabeth Warren. Only one condition. The Crooked one must explain all of her high crimes and misdemeanors,” posted Trump on social media.
“Don’t tempt me,” fired-back Clinton.
Don’t tempt me. Do your job.
— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 8, 2019
Clinton continued her 3-year-long excuses tour this week; telling The View she was probably “too serious” for American voters.
“You know, I’m a serious person but I’m also a fun person but I think I probably came across as too serious,” Clinton said Wednesday on ABC’s The View
“I really believed that my job, especially as a woman and the first woman to go as far as I did, that I had to help people feel good about a woman in the Oval Office, a woman commander in chief,” she said. “And, so, I may have over corrected a little bit because sometimes people say, ‘Why can’t you be like that or why weren’t you like that.’ I did feel a heavy sense of responsibility and it was such that, you know, maybe I wasn’t as loose or open as I could have been. I take responsibility for everything I didn’t do as well or my campaign didn’t do as well.”
Hillary Clinton says she “probably came across as too serious” in the 2016 election.
“I really believed that my job, especially as a woman and the first woman to go as far as I did, that I had to help people feel good about a woman in the Oval Office.” https://t.co/RvxQOidDMF pic.twitter.com/JzkW6lWx0D
— The View (@TheView) October 3, 2019
Clinton offered another set of excuses weeks ago; blaming her 2016 defeat on the US Supreme Court.