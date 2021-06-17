https://noqreport.com/2021/06/17/upwards-of-40-of-workers-are-thinking-about-quitting-their-jobs-report/

Mature businessman standing alone in cubicle The COVID-19 pandemic was crushing to thousands of businesses across the U.S., devastating whole industries such as restaurants and bars and live music venues.

While the country is reopening rather quickly, with nearly 150 million Americans fully vaccinated , many businesses now face a new problem, according to one report.

“What’s happening: Workers have had more than a year to reconsider work-life balance or career paths, and as the world opens back up, many of them will give their two weeks’ notice and make those changes they’ve been dreaming about,” Axios reported , noting that economists have dubbed the expected exodus “The Great Resignation.”

“Surveys show anywhere from 25% to upwards of 40% of workers are thinking about quitting their jobs,” said the political website, citing Anthony Klotz, an associate professor of management at Texas A&M University, as saying: “I don’t envy the challenge that human resources faces right now.”

University of Michigan economist Betsey Stevenson told Axios, “People have had a little more space to ask themselves, ‘Is this really what I want to be doing?’”

Workers are now fully in the driver’s seat, as there are a record 9.3 million open jobs in America, […]

Read the whole story at www.dailywire.com

