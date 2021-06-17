http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/-_esdySYJeo/

Ladies, put that drink down and back away from the bar. The globalist World Health Organization (W.H.O.) has issued a nanny state demand that pregnant women and those of “child-bearing age” not drink alcohol.

The warning came in W.H.O.’s draft of its Global Alcohol Action Plan 2022-2030, which urges countries to raise awareness among the public about the risks and harms associated with alcohol consumption, detailing how children are impacted when exposed to alcohol while still in the womb.

In order to lessen these impacts, the U.N. subsidiary organisation suggests preventing not only pregnant women from drinking alcohol, but any woman of “child-bearing age” between 18 and 50.

“Appropriate attention should be given to prevention of the initiation of drinking among children and adolescents, prevention of drinking among pregnant women and women of child-bearing age,” the report states.

The draft guidance warns drinking is associated with increased disease, poor mental health, violence, lost productivity and strained relationships.

The report sparked an instant backlash, with Matt Lambert, CEO of the Portman Group, the social responsibility and regulatory body for alcohol in the UK, branding the advice “sexist and paternalistic.”

“We are extremely concerned by the WHO calling on countries to prevent drinking among women of child-bearing age in their latest action plan. As well as being sexist and paternalistic, and potentially restricting the freedoms of most women, it goes well beyond their remit and is not rooted in science,” Lambert said.

“It is wrong to scaremonger in this irresponsible way and associate women’s alcohol-related risks with those of children and pregnant people.”

Social media also was quick to join the attack on the W.H.O. and its demands.

Christopher Snowdon, the head of lifestyle economics at the Institute of Economic Affairs, told the Daily Telegraph: “This is classic World Health Organisation idiocy. Not content with repeatedly dropping the ball on Covid-19 and dishing out awards to politicians for banning vaping, it now thinks most of the world’s women should abstain from alcohol.

“The idea that it is unsafe for women of childbearing age to drink any alcohol is unscientific and absurd. Moreover, it is none of the WHO’s business.”

Last month, a study by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) found that one in three adults binge drinks, with highly educated women and those with the highest and lowest incomes most at risk, according to the Telegraph.

