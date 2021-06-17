https://www.theblaze.com/shows/louder-with-crowder/copy-edit-watch-crowder-says-bidens-weakness-was-exposed-by-putin-heres-why

Today, Steven Crowder gets into the specifics of Wednesday’s meeting between President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Also, he discusses how feminists finally forced Victoria’s Secret to cave in to their “terrorist demands.” Also, just what exactly is the Christchurch Call and why should Americans be concerned? Crowder covers all this while celebrating Greece for Cultural Appropriation Month!







