Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) fled reporters Thursday who were asking for details about when she would lift the final coronavirus-related restrictions.

Whitmer finished an event in Detroit when she attempted to make her way to an awaiting vehicle and was followed by journalists:

WATCH: @GovWhitmer hides from reporters when asked why she refuses to give Michiganders legitimate answers on ending restrictions. pic.twitter.com/BDDjISUkVP — Michigan Rising Action (@MIRisingAction) June 17, 2021

“Governor, is today the day you’re going to lift the emergency orders?” a reporter asked.

“Excuse us, we’ve gotta move her,” an aide said, pushing through the crowd.

WOOD-TV continued to follow her down the sidewalk as journalists’ questions were ignored.

“Information is comin’ soon, Rob,” Whitmer told a reporter. When he asked if it was just a matter of drafting an order, she still would not answer.

“Why do you keep teasing the state of Michigan instead of giving us legitimate answers,” another asked.

She slammed the door and quickly drove away.

A short time later, Whitmer announced she would move up her previously arbitrary July 1 date to remove remaining restrictions to Tuesday, June 22, the Detroit News reported:

With the rescission, indoor and outdoor capacity limits will increase to 100%, and the state’s mask mandate for unvaccinated people will be removed. Indoor capacity currently is capped at 50%. The changes mark the removal of the largest remaining pandemic rules that have governed Michigan for about 15 months amid challenges to the governor’s emergency powers and health department’s authority to issue the emergency and epidemic orders.

“Today, Gov. Whitmer proved once again that her lockdown orders and restrictions have never been about the science and data,” Michigan Freedom Fund Executive Director Tori Sachs said in a statement.

“July 1 was arbitrary. June 22 is arbitrary. Instead of following political science, Gov. Whitmer should end the restrictions today.”

Kyle Olson is a reporter for Breitbart News. He is also host of “The Kyle Olson Show,” syndicated on Michigan radio stations on Saturdays–download full podcast episodes. Follow him on Parler.

