Republican Rep. Beth Van Duyne just tweeted out this clip from a Zoom hearing today of one of her colleagues getting up in the middle of it while still wearing his pajamas and exposing his uncovered belly to the camera.

Check it out:

That’s Democrat Rep. Donald Payne Jr. from New Jersey:

Payne’s legislative director called out Van Duyne, citing the congressman’s battle with diabetes:

Who knew members of Congress could attend Zoom hearing in their pajamas?

And did you catch Rep. Kat Cammack’s reaction?

An instant classic:

Another classic? The video has been added to Schoolhouse Rock’s how a bill becomes a law:

LOLOLOLOL!

