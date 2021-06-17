https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/06/17/watch-rep-donald-payne-jr-d-nj-attended-a-zoom-hearing-today-in-his-pajamas-and-thats-not-the-worst-part/

Republican Rep. Beth Van Duyne just tweeted out this clip from a Zoom hearing today of one of her colleagues getting up in the middle of it while still wearing his pajamas and exposing his uncovered belly to the camera.

Another reason Democrats should get off Zoom and back to work. #TheStruggleIsReal pic.twitter.com/92cvxqnEV2 — Congresswoman Beth Van Duyne (@RepBethVanDuyne) June 17, 2021

That’s Democrat Rep. Donald Payne Jr. from New Jersey:

Mentally we are all #NJ10’s @RepDonaldPayne on a Zoom call right now https://t.co/PYDBBKyn2W — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) June 17, 2021

Payne’s legislative director called out Van Duyne, citing the congressman’s battle with diabetes:

Hey Congresswoman, Rep. Payne, Jr.’s Legislative Director here. It’s no secret that as a diabetic the Congressman has his weight struggles. But we try to stick to policy here in Congress. https://t.co/zJ1XeoEM2z — Sam Morgante (@stmorgante) June 17, 2021

Who knew members of Congress could attend Zoom hearing in their pajamas?

If taxpayers are paying you $174,000 per year, getting out of bed and putting some clothes on for work seems like it should be a minimum requirement. https://t.co/Sqh6BdZ4W7 — Rep. Brian Mast (@RepBrianMast) June 17, 2021

And did you catch Rep. Kat Cammack’s reaction?

Another classic? The video has been added to Schoolhouse Rock’s how a bill becomes a law:

