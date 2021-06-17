https://noqreport.com/2021/06/17/we-stand-ready-to-defend-federalism-arizona-ag-issues-ultimatum-to-biden-administration-over-forensic-audit/

Arizona attorney general Mark Brnovich has responded to the Biden administration’s threats against the forensic audit being conducted in his state, and he is refusing to back down against the federal overreach.

“Late last week, you made troubling comments about the ongoing efforts in states to ensure election integrity,” Brnovich wrote in a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland.

“Your statements followed a May 5 letter from Pamela Karlan of the Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division, on the subject of the Arizona Senate’s oversight of the Maricopa County audit. This letter appeared more interested in supporting the hysterical outcries of leftist pundits on cable television, rather than the rule of law,” he added.

Brnovich made it clear that Arizona officials will interpose themselves against federal tyrants in order to protect the integrity of the ongoing audit.

“It is important to remember that the states created the federal government, not the other way around. America’s founders intentionally restrained the federal government’s constitutional boundaries to ensure that each state could flourish in unique ways. Today, our federal government has largely forgotten the Founders’ intent, but my office has not,” he said.

