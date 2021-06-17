https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/06/17/patriot-act-on-steroids-bidens-wh-domestic-terrorism-strategy-doc-should-make-communist-china-proud-thread/

The White House Domestic Terrorism strategy document quite honestly reads like something you’d see out of Communist China. Not even being melodramatic or funny … this is some scary a*s stuff, you guys. We have gone from disagreeing politically with one another to all but labeling the opposing political side as domestic terrorists.

And we thought the Patriot Act was bad juju.

This is … awful.

Take a look.

Now, you’d think focusing on domestic ‘safety’ would be a good thing, yeah?

But it’s not.

Individuals of interest?

WTF is that?! And anything with the NSA … yikes. Ugh, we haven’t joked about the NSA since Obama was president.

Domestic data collection/analysis.

Based on WHAT?

Expanded online surveillance and censorship.

Huh, that sounds familiar.

Waiting for them to start assigning us ‘social credit scores’ at this point.

BUT TRUMP SUPPORTERS AND PEOPLE WHO LOVE THIS COUNTRY ARE BAAAAAD.

Sounds like people questioning COVID-19 could be on ‘the list’.

Domestic violent extremists?

For real?

Man, the Biden administration would have HATED our Founding Fathers.

***

