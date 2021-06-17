https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/06/17/patriot-act-on-steroids-bidens-wh-domestic-terrorism-strategy-doc-should-make-communist-china-proud-thread/

The White House Domestic Terrorism strategy document quite honestly reads like something you’d see out of Communist China. Not even being melodramatic or funny … this is some scary a*s stuff, you guys. We have gone from disagreeing politically with one another to all but labeling the opposing political side as domestic terrorists.

And we thought the Patriot Act was bad juju.

This is … awful.

Take a look.

White House Domestic Terrorism strategy document is out. It’s a Patriot Act on steroids. In short, it reorients Homeland Security to focus on domestic threats/unrest. /continuedhttps://t.co/z96ViXkjYh — John Robb (@johnrobb) June 17, 2021

Now, you’d think focusing on domestic ‘safety’ would be a good thing, yeah?

But it’s not.

It calls for new spending on: Expansion of domestic data collection/analysis Consolidation/sharing of intelligence on groups/individuals of interest Discovery of transnational connections (an NSA trigger) /cont. — John Robb (@johnrobb) June 17, 2021

Individuals of interest?

WTF is that?! And anything with the NSA … yikes. Ugh, we haven’t joked about the NSA since Obama was president.

Domestic data collection/analysis.

Based on WHAT?

Government-wide training on identifying and dealing with domestic threats Expanded online surveillance and censorship Expanded legal resources Legislative reforms – new criminal laws Screening and vetting of all DoD, Homeland Security, and Law Enforcement employees — John Robb (@johnrobb) June 17, 2021

Expanded online surveillance and censorship.

Huh, that sounds familiar.

Waiting for them to start assigning us ‘social credit scores’ at this point.

Meanwhile, at the largest crime syndicate in america.. pic.twitter.com/8zsfI7cpxN — Casanova Frankenstein (@thdivewhisperer) June 17, 2021

BUT TRUMP SUPPORTERS AND PEOPLE WHO LOVE THIS COUNTRY ARE BAAAAAD.

A wtf of interest from pg. 10 of the document. Note: DVE = “domestic violent extremists” pic.twitter.com/QyGN00Hd69 — Laura Lance (@LauraLance16) June 17, 2021

Sounds like people questioning COVID-19 could be on ‘the list’.

Domestic violent extremists?

For real?

All these kinds of knee-jerk responses are not just on steroids

but on meth & opioids & bath salts

too — George Mokray (@gmokery) June 17, 2021

Man, the Biden administration would have HATED our Founding Fathers.

***

Related:

#StopAsianHate? Victoria’s Secret MODEL (really?) Megan Rapinoe apparently thinks making jokes about Asians is AOK

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

