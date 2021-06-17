https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/06/17/what-fresh-hell-is-this-james-corden-and-co-forgot-to-read-the-room-before-feting-the-end-of-covid19-lockdowns-video/

Are you up for some fresh hell on this fine Thursday?

What fresh hell is this? 😬 pic.twitter.com/c41ceVVTNu — Alyssa Jo♡ (@AlyssaMary03) June 16, 2021

It’s “The Late Late Show with James Corden’s” musical ode to “no lockdowns anymore,” of course!

🎶 No lockdowns anymore! 🎶@ArianaGrande, @MarissaJWinokur and @JKCorden celebrate the end of lockdown in a joyous parody of #Hairspray‘s “Good Morning Baltimore” pic.twitter.com/p0dLxQvsEu — The Late Late Show with James Corden (@latelateshow) June 16, 2021

The little tribute to Anthony Fauci was an especially nice touch, considering how instrumental he was in ensuring that in many places, the lockdowns went on for much longer than they needed to.

This is proof of how divorced these shows are from the rest of America. Imagine watching this in Texas or Tennessee or Florida or Utah where they’ve been open for a YEAR NOW. https://t.co/yM1AgMDLq1 — Bridget Phetasy (@BridgetPhetasy) June 17, 2021

Wheeee!

yeah this past year must have been so hard for uhhh the rich celebrities — Blake © ™ ® (@NeilNevins) June 16, 2021

They saw the “celebs sing imagine” video and went “bet I can make that even more annoying” — casey (@fifthgrailwar) June 17, 2021

In that case, mission accomplished!

I’m wondering if @JKCorden and @ArianaGrande have any words of consolation to small business owners who’ve lost their businesses due to the crazy lockdown rules. Neither James nor Ariana suffered https://t.co/6mzkkZKb3j — WilliamTeach2 (Gab – WilliamTeach) (@WTeach2) June 17, 2021

There’s something a little tone def about two people who arguably had the best possible version of lockdown talking about how great it is for things to be normal again — spoopy (@putitapatata) June 17, 2021

This is some privileged ass bs https://t.co/BdRA7qpqGO — Abdel Assad (@dodoassadd) June 16, 2021

It’s truly disturbing how disconnected from the real world you people are, but sure, let’s all be *joyous* 🥰🎉💃 — Robogoblin (@Robogoblin01) June 17, 2021

Me thinking how much money this cost, how many people had to approve it, for this to be made… and not one person thought maybe they should read the room…?? — ᴊᴇɴ 💖 (@capturingme) June 17, 2021

