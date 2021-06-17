https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/06/17/what-fresh-hell-is-this-james-corden-and-co-forgot-to-read-the-room-before-feting-the-end-of-covid19-lockdowns-video/

Are you up for some fresh hell on this fine Thursday?

It’s “The Late Late Show with James Corden’s” musical ode to “no lockdowns anymore,” of course!

The little tribute to Anthony Fauci was an especially nice touch, considering how instrumental he was in ensuring that in many places, the lockdowns went on for much longer than they needed to.

Wheeee!

In that case, mission accomplished!

