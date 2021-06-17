https://noqreport.com/2021/06/17/where-are-the-feisty-preachers-at/

This may come as a surprise to you, but Jesus was feisty. While many of today’s preachers portray Christ as nothing more than a weak, soft-spoken guy who would never get angry, God’s Word actually paints a starkly different picture.

All you have to do is read Matthew 23 where Jesus repeatedly refers to the religious leaders in Israel as liars and hypocrites over and over again. Jesus got angry many times, even going so far as to create a ruckus in the Temple by brandishing a weapon (a whip) and driving people out, all while overturning tables and creating a mess.

Compare that with today’s pastors, who wouldn’t get angry if their life depended on it. And let me tell you, there’s plenty to get angry at. The mainstream embracing sin. The promotion of abortion. The outright cheating of the Election System. The taking away of our Constitutional Rights. The government thinking they can control when, where and how we do church. There’s plenty that deserves our righteous anger. Yet too many pastors are fearful to show that emotion.

As Pastor Ken Peters points out in this episode of Patriot Squad, we need more feisty preachers. He points out his favorite, Pastor Greg Locke. As Ken states, Pastor Greg is America’s feistiest preacher!” We need some of that fiery preaching. We need someone to get in their and overturn some tables.

We are commanded throughout Scripture to be more Christ-like. Well, Christ was feisty. We should be too.

