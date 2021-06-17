https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/06/17/while-joe-biden-was-in-geneva-talking-about-human-rights-john-kerry-was-meeting-with-saudi-arabias-mohammed-bin-salman-and-not-talking-about-jamal-khashoggi/

Earlier this year, the Biden administration released a report concluding that Saudia Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman approved the murder of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi:

And while Joe Biden was in Geneva talking about how important it is for he, as president, to speak out against the violation of human right. . .

. . .his special climate envoy, John Kerry, was meeting with Mohammed bin Salman but NOT talking about Khashoggi. Instead, they were discussing “international efforts to tackle climate change”:

From the State Department, with no mention of Khashoggi’s murder but with a nice bit in there on how Saudi Arabia will invest in “climate mitigation and adaptation”:

In the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Special Presidential Envoy Kerry met with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Minister of Energy Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel al-Jubeir, Minister of Investment Khalid Al-Falih, Minister of Environment, Water, and Agriculture Abdulrahman al-Fadhli, and Minister of Communications and Information Technology Abdullah al-Swaha. Their discussions covered addressing the increasing climate challenge with seriousness and urgency; ongoing and future Saudi pathways and initiatives to scale clean energy technologies to reduce emissions; collaboration on research and investment in climate mitigation and adaptation; and constructive actions to promote a successful G20 and COP26.  In an extended workshop, the Ministry of Energy laid out concrete plans for achieving Saudi Arabia’s announced target of achieving 50 percent electricity generation from renewable sources by 2030 and for scaling up hydrogen and carbon capture technologies.  The two countries concluded a joint statement affirming their intention to intensify collaboration on the road to Glasgow and beyond, recognizing the importance of reducing greenhouse gas emissions and taking adaptation actions during the 2020s to avoid the worst consequences of climate change.

So much for Biden’s “‘democracy vs. authoritarianism’ theme…”:

Biden said during the campaign that the Saudis would “pay the price” for murdering Jamal Khashoggi, he just didn’t say that price would be climate change projects:

And he said that “America does not check its values at the door to sell arms or buy oil”:

What a hypocrite. Or because they were talking about climate change it makes everything different somehow?

***

