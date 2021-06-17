https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/coronavirus/white-house-touts-vaccination-efforts-300-million-shots-150-days?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The White House on Friday touted what it said was President Joe Biden’s highly successful COVID-19 vaccination strategy, pointing to hundreds of millions of vaccination shots administered over the last 150 days as well as steeply declining cases and deaths from the virus nationwide.

“300 million shots have been administered in 150 days, COVID-19 cases and deaths have decreased by more than 90 percent, and the economy is experiencing the strongest rebound in decades,” the White House said in a press release on Friday.

“This did not happen by accident,” the release said. “The President committed to the American people that he would confront this unprecedented challenge with the full strength and capabilities of the federal government.”

The U.S.’s COVID-19 vaccination effort first began rolling out under former President Donald Trump—starting with the development of the vaccine last year—before shifting to the Biden administration following Biden’s inauguration in January.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

