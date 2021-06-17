https://www.publishedreporter.com/2021/06/17/opinion-who-are-the-real-racists/

It was the Democrat Party who championed slavery before the Civil War, who voted to secede from the Union, who promoted segregation that lasted until the middle of the 1960’s, And the Party who have championed the economic theory of socialism, up until this present day. File photo: Sheila Fitzgerald, Shutterstock.com, licensed.

DELRAY BEACH, FL – Whenever a negative happening occurs with race is involved, the Democrats immediately trot out the canard that it is the policies of the “evil” Republicans (Conservatives) that was the cause of that unfortunate event concerning race. So is what the Democrats (Liberals or Progressives) say based on fact, or are they trying to cover up their own sad history of racism?

Some people have labeled the Democrats the “4 S Party”, which stands for SLAVERY, SECESSION, SEGREGATION, and SOCIALISM. How have they been able to “hoodwink” a sizable portion of the electorate (mainly minorities) that they are the one’s who champion the minorities in this country when real facts disprove that claim. It was the Democrat Party who championed slavery before the Civil War. It was the Democrat Party who voted to secede from the Union. It was the Democrat Party who promoted segregation that lasted until the middle of the 1960’s. And, it was the Democrat Party who have championed the economic theory of socialism, up until this present day.

If it wasn’t for the Republican Party, the 13th, 14th, and 15th Amendments to the Constitution wouldn’t have been passed after the Civil War. If it wasn’t for the Republicans, Brown vs. Board of Education wouldn’t have come about making separate but equal schools illegal. The Democrats were the one’s who stood in the doorways preventing access to black students. And, the Civil Rights Act and the Voting Rights Act of 1964 and 1965 were passed mainly

by the efforts of the Republicans whose members voted (80%) to pass these laws. Only 60% of the Democrats voted for these laws. In fact, it was the Democrats who tried to filibuster those acts in the U.S. Senate, led by the “lions” of the Democrat Party, like William Fulbright, Al Gore Sr., and Robert Byrd (a former KKK leader). You may wonder why, with that record of opposition to civil rights, most minorities still overwhelmingly vote for Democrats? It sort of boggles the rational mind. You could say that the modern day Democrats are the new “plantation owners” by making minorities dependent for their survival, wrongfully so, based on voting for Democrats to keep the “freebies” from the federal treasury coming. You could say that the minorities are voting against their own self-interest.

Today, we have the phenomenon of the radical Marxist/Socialists who are prominently ensconced in academia, journalism, and Hollywood, who use their minority views in trying to make radical changes to our society. If you listen to the radical news outlets, CNN, NPR and MSNBC, along with the left-leaning N.Y. Times and Wash. Post, it seems that no matter what is the subject matter the term “racism” is injected in the dialogue, mainly out of thin air. Those radicals, especially in our schools, have put forth the racist theory of “Critical Race Theory” into the curriculum, whereby claiming that most all minorities cannot succeed in our society because of “white supremacy” or “white privilege”. Never do they mention all the progress that has been made over the years in leveling out the playing field for all our citizens including black, brown, yellow, white and red people. Look at all the minorities that hold public office all over our country, the CEO’s of various large corporations, and the highly paid athletes and entertainment figures and tell them that that they couldn’t succeed in our “racist” country. In addition, many of the aforementioned minorities from around the world are clamoring, both legally and illegally, to come to the United States. If our country was a “systemic racist” country, do you think they all would want to emigrate into our “racist” country?

Lt. Col. Allen West, a prominent black leader and former Congressman, said the following, trying to explain the dichotomy of the hypocrisy of the Democrat party as they oppose “education choice” in the form of charter or voucher schools. Here’s what he said, “Once upon a time, the Democrat Party stood outside the doors of higher education institutions denying access to blacks. Today’s Democrat Party embraces policies that trap young blacks inside doors of failing public schools denying them access to better quality institutions of learning”. It seems that former President Obama was O.K. with sending his daughters to the prestigious private Sidwell Friends School, but he was against minority students in Wash. D.C. getting vouchers to use in better performing private and parochial schools, and, ironically, he lived in the White House (which was public housing, ouch!).

So who really are the real “racists” in our society? Could it be the sanctimonious Democrats and their flunky’s in the news media? You make the call.

