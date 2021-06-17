http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/b98wJMpxycw/with-justice-drew.php

I am scheduled to join Jon Justice, Drew Lee, and producer Samantha Sansevere for the weekly Justice & Drew round table tomorrow morning from 7:00-9:00 a.m. The show runs from 6:00 to 9:00 a.m. weekdays on Twin Cities News Talk AM 1130. It is available via live stream here and in podcast form here.

The show covers local and national news with a sense of humor and an upbeat twist. Entertaining while they educate, Jon and Drew provide a crucial counterpoint to the editorial cowardice and stupidity of the Star Tribune.

They have been extraordinarily hospitable to John Hinderaker and me as well as John’s colleagues at the Center of the American Experiment. Along with Alpha News, Justice & Drew is the most important source of local news in the Twin Cities. Please check it out tomorrow if you might find it of interest.

