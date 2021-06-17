https://hannity.com/media-room/woke-mob-wins-89-year-old-west-side-story-star-apologizes-for-defending-lin-manuel-miranda/
LEFT TARGETS LIN: Lin Manuel-Miranda Under Fire for ‘Lack of Afro-Latino Representation’
2 days ago
Far-left activists targeted ‘Hamilton’ creator Lin Manuel-Miranda this week for a “lack of Afro-Latino representation” in his latest project “In the Heights.”
“In trying to paint a mosaic of this community, we fell short,” Lin-Manuel Miranda said. “I’m truly sorry.”
-LMM pic.twitter.com/CHfdLgFUz3
— Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) June 14, 2021
The Broadway superstar released a statement on Twitter shortly after the criticism surfaced online.
“I started writing ‘In the Heights’ because I didn’t feel seen. And over the past 20 years all I wanted was for us — ALL of us — to feel seen,” Miranda’s statement begins. “I’m seeing the discussion around Afro-Latino representation in our film this weekend and it is clear that many in our dark-skinned Afro-Latino community don’t feel sufficiently represented within it, particularly among the leading roles.”
“I can hear the hurt and frustration over colorism, of feeling still unseen in the feedback. I hear that without sufficient dark-skinned Afro-Latino representation, the work feels extractive of the community we wanted so much to represent with pride and joy,” Miranda’s statement continues. “In trying to paint a mosaic of this community, we fell short. I’m truly sorry. I’m learning from the feedback, I thank you for raising it, and I’m listening.”
Read Manuel-Miranda’s full statement above.
CANCELED! Portland Theater Pulls ‘Kindergarten Cop’ Over Claims Film Promotes ‘Over-Policing in Schools’
8.06.20
A movie theater in Portland, Oregon was forced to pull their screenings of beloved family film ‘Kindergarten Cop’ over complaints the classic comedy promotes “over-policing” in schools.
“The Northwest Film Center announced this week it would pull the 1990 film starring Schwarzenegger as a detective who goes undercover as a kindergarten teacher in order to bust a drug dealer,” reports the NY Post.
“Yes, KINDERGARTEN COP is only a movie. So are BIRTH OF A NATION and GONE WITH THE WIND, but we recognize films like those are not ‘good family fun,’” posted an angry user on social media.
“They are relics of how pop culture feeds racist assumptions. KINDERGARTEN COP romanticizes over-policing in the U.S.,” they added.
Read the full report at the New York Post.