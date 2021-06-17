http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/Ktl3lQtOfjU/

WORLD Health Organisation bosses want to ban half of women from drinking.

They suggest no booze for those of “childbearing age”.

World Health Organisation bosses want to ban half of women from drinking. Credit: Credit: Bess Brownlee / Alamy Stock Photo

The barmy diktat means any woman aged between 18 and their early 50s will effectively be told to remain teetotal — just in case they may be pregnant and harm their unborn child.

The proposal is part of the WHO’s draft global alcohol action plan 2022-2030.

Its experts say “appropriate attention should be given to prevention of the initiation of drinking among children and adolescents, prevention of drinking among pregnant women and women of childbearing age”.

Christopher Snowdon, at think tank the Institute of Economic Affairs called the advice “unscientific, patronising and absurd.”

And Matt Lambert, of the Portman Group, which represents UK brewers and distillers, said the diktat was “sexist and paternalistic”.

In the UK, mums-to-be are ad- vised to abstain altogether to keep risks to their baby to a minimum.

Booze can seriously affect an unborn baby’s development and increasing the chance of miscarriage.

THE SUN SAYS Given its abysmal failures over the pandemic, you’d think the World Health Organisation would focus on preventing the next one. Not issuing mad booze edicts. The WHO wants all women around childbearing age, say 18 to 50, stopped from drinking. How, WHO? And why? Just in case they get pregnant? They can stop boozing then, as most do. Who wrote this “alcohol action plan”? Had THEY downed a few too many?

