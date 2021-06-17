https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/wth-joe-biden-tells-swiss-audience-yield-rights-government-huh/

At least he didn’t start quoting Stalin, Mao or Hitler.

Joe Biden told a Swiss audience on Wednesday that Americans yield their rights to the government.

Democrats wish that were true!

Joe made the comments during his press briefing where he screamed at some woman and took time out to lay his jacket on the ground.

Joe Biden: You heard me say this before, again and again. I’m going to keep saying it. What’s that idea. We don’t derive our rights from the government. We possess them because we’re born. Period. And we yield them to a government.

TRENDING: Victoria’s Secret Does Away with ‘Angels’ – Will Replace Models with Purple-Haired SJW Soccer Star Megan Rapinoe, Transgenders, Plus Size Women

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

