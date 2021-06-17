https://www.oann.com/yellen-tells-mexican-counterpart-g20-countries-should-back-global-minimum-tax/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=yellen-tells-mexican-counterpart-g20-countries-should-back-global-minimum-tax



U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen and Mexican Finance Minister Arturo Herrera Gutierrez speak before a bilateral meeting at the U.S. Department of the Treasury in Washington, U.S., June 17, 2021. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen and Mexican Finance Minister Arturo Herrera Gutierrez speak before a bilateral meeting at the U.S. Department of the Treasury in Washington, U.S., June 17, 2021. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

June 18, 2021

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen met with Mexican finance minister Arturo Herrera in Washington on Thursday, stressing the importance of securing support from the Group of 20 major economies for a proposed global minimum tax, the Treasury Department said in a statement.

Yellen also affirmed the Treasury’s commitment to deepen cooperation with Mexico on illicit finance and to work together to address root causes of migration from northern Central America, it said.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

