Sports journalist Nick Petaros was reportedly fired from his job with The Courier in Waterloo, Iowa after he dared to travel to a state track meet and cover it in person instead of just reporting on the event remotely:

Pestaros said he covered all of the expenses of the trip himself:

So, is there something else going on here because this sounds pretty nuts:

We’re not the only ones asking questions:

Note, he’s a veteran journo:

And if anyone in Iowa has any ideas for him, hit him up:

