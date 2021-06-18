https://www.dailywire.com/news/a-mean-spirited-human-singer-recalls-chrissy-teigen-twice-shoving-her-at-grammys-yanking-phone-from-assistants-hand

A Cameroonian singer told The Sun Friday that model and Democratic activist Chrissy Teigen pushed her two times and grabbed her assistant’s phone from his hands at the 2016 Grammy Awards.

Dencia told The Sun that Teigen became aggressive over a misunderstanding, which entailed Teigen apparently thinking the singer’s assistant captured the model in a video he was recording of Dencia. The singer claims Teigen was nowhere in the shot.

“My assistant at the time took his phone out to record a video of me as I walked the carpet,” Dencia recalled. “Chrissy literally yanked his phone out of his hand and said, ‘Don’t record me!’”

“The singer insisted Chrissy, 35, wasn’t even in the phone’s view- and they didn’t even know who the model was at the time,” The Sun reported.

Then, the alleged shoving happened –twice:

Then, Dencia said, Chrissy- who was then pregnant- “pushed” her on her way to the red carpet.

Minutes later, “she pushed me when I got off the carpet after them!” The artist claimed the second shove left her stunned: “I almost fell flat on my face.” Dencia said the Grammy incident resurfaced in her mind since allegations of bullying have popped up around Teigen in recent months. “I just never thought of it as something, but … I saw her bully people online and was like, ‘Damn!’” the singer told The Sun. “She’s just a mean-spirited human.” “Everyone who has known me since 2016 knows the story because since then, I’ve never liked her,” she added. Dencia also noted that Teigen’s husband, singer John Legend, should have intervened. “My thing is, John literally witnessed it,” she said. “He could have told her to chill, but he didn’t say s***. He was right there with her.” “Hopefully,” Dencia said, Teigen “learns” from her past. “People can change, I believe so, but she did me twice. She knew what she was doing, but again people can change.”

Teigen was hit with widespread criticism last month over a bullying scandal concerning then-minor Courtney Stodden.

Teigen routinely targeted then-16-year-old Stodden with numerous nasty messages that included a “fantasy” of Stodden taking a “dirt nap.”

Stodden, whose mother troublingly signed off on her then-teen daughter’s marriage to a 50-year-old actor, told The Daily Beast that Teigen even sent her death threats via direct message.

“[Teigen] wouldn’t just publicly tweet about wanting me to take ‘a dirt nap’ but would privately DM me and tell me to kill myself,” Stodden said. “Things like, ‘I can’t wait for you to die.’”

In mid-May, Teigen publicly acknowledged her disturbing behavior and apologizing to Stodden. The apology, though, was not well-received by Stodden, who claimed it felt like Teigen was just trying to protect her brand. Stodden also disputed Teigen’s claim that she tried to privately reach out to her; Stodden emphasized her assertions by posting a screenshot showing that Teigen has blocked her on Twitter, apparently preventing a private, direct message conversation.

This week, the model published a lengthy Medium post apologizing for her past behavior.

Related: Damage Control: Chrissy Teigen Reportedly Gunning For Harry And Meghan-Style Oprah Interview To ‘Tell Her Truth’

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

