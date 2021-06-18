https://thehill.com/blogs/blog-briefing-room/news/559157-anti-vaxxers-protest-vaccine-requirements-at-foo-fighters-show

Protests against coronavirus vaccine mandates reportedly erupted outside a Foo Fighters show in California this week due to the vaccine requirement to enter the venue.

The Canyon Club in San Fernando Valley hosted a full-capacity concert on Tuesday with only those who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 allowed in, TMZ reported.

It was the first full-capacity concert in California this year, with 600 people inside the venue.

Protests were held outside the venue with people holding signs saying “Foo Fighters fight to bring segregation back” and “event for vaccinated only, unvaccinated not allowed,” according to TMZ.

“And what they’re doing is saying only vax people, separating humans is not OK. Those of us who have healthy immune systems should be able to enjoy these freedoms just like everybody else,” a protester reportedly said.

Pushback against mandated vaccines has been seen nationwide amid the coronavirus vaccination effort.

Some Republican-led states have passed laws banning businesses from requiring people to prove they are vaccinated against COVID-19.

Most businesses who allow fully vaccinated individuals not to wear a mask in their establishments, in accordance with government guidelines, have gone by the honor system and have not asked for proof of vaccination.

