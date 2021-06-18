https://nationalfile.com/video-armed-asian-store-owners-turn-tables-on-violent-attacker-who-begs-chill-out-after-elderly-victims-fight-back/

Video footage from Dallas, Texas shows a customer who violently attacked the elderly Asian proprietors of a store experiencing a swift change of heart after the victims fight back and defeat the aggressor in a bout of fisticuffs. The attacker’s companions can be heard seething in frustration about the turn of events, with one noting, “They got a pistol, he got a pistol, that’s the only reason I ain’t gone back there yet.”

In the footage, filmed by someone who appears to be a friend of the attacker, the latter can be seen storming behind the counter while wearing pants emblazoned with the words “NO CAP,” and shoving one of the store employees. “Don’t disrespect me!” the attacker screams while struggling with and striking at another elderly proprietor. “F**k is wrong wit’ you!”

The mood quickly changes after the first victim returns to the counter with a silver handgun, prompting the attacker’s friend to cry out in alarm, “Don’t shoot her! Don’t shoot her!” The store staff then begin to get the best of the encounter, striking the assailant with counter punches to the stomach and head.

“Chill out, chill out, alright chill out, alright chill out,” the assailant who was unabashedly attacking the store owners only moments before pleads. “Aw man, that n***a got a pistol fam, they got a pistol, he got a pistol, that’s the only reason I ain’t gone back there yet,” the cameraman says, adding the threat “I know, I’m gonna get him when he come out, he got that gun right there fam.”

After voicing his intentions to “get” the store owners, the cameraman then begins screaming at the victims to cease their punitive actions against the assailant: “That’s enough, that’s enough, that’s enough, hey, hey!” The video then ends abruptly. It is unclear if police ended up responding to the scene.

