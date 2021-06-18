https://thelibertydaily.com/as-left-pushes-gun-control-and-defunding-police-smith-wesson-has-first-billion-dollar-sales-year/

The Neo-Marxist future envisioned by today’s Democratic Party includes a disarmed populace that is completely beholden to government for everything from food and clothing to “protection” from nefarious forces. They are pushing gun control by claiming people should just call the police if they need help. As cognitive dissonance often does, they also claim they need to defund the police because they’re all bad or something.

While many leftists will be waiting for their social worker to answer their 911 call in a couple of hours or less (hopefully), many on the right are taking matters into their own hands. Gun sales are through the roof with Smith & Wesson recording four consecutive record months on their way to their first billion-dollar sales year.

According to Just The News:

Company CEO Mark Smith said in a company earnings call on Thursday that the gun manufacturer in the past fiscal year “surpass[ed] $1 billion in sales for the first time in our 169-year history.” Smith said the company also posted “fourth quarter revenue of nearly $323 million,” which he said was “the highest quarter ever on record and marks the fourth consecutive record-breaking quarter for the company.” He said the record year allowed the company to “completely pay off our $160 million debt, return over $8 million to shareholders through dividends and reduce our outstanding shares by over 14%.” The company’s surging profits come as U.S. gun and ammunition sales have consistently shattered records, with monthly U.S. gun background checks up significantly year-over-year and an ongoing ammo shortage continuing to grip the country’s consumer guns market.

With heavy sales comes shortages. Of particular interest to current gun owners is the ongoing ammunition shortage as enthusiasts new and old stock up on whatever they can get their hands on. Will it end soon? According to The Epoch Times, Smith said it won’t.

The CEO of one of the largest U.S. gun manufacturers, Smith & Wesson, said that the current ammunition shortage is showing no signs of improving amid reports of Americans continuing to purchase record amounts of firearms. Over the past year or so, according to FBI data, gun sales in the United States have skyrocketed amid uncertainty surrounding COVID-19, Black Lives Matter demonstrations and violence, and Democrat officials’ proposals for more state and federal gun-control measures. “It’s widely known the ammunition shortages continue,” said Smith & Wesson CEO Mark Smith in a Fox Business interview on Thursday. “There is still a lot of interest in firearms.” He noted that Smith & Wesson shipped nearly 2.5 million units last year, up 70 percent from the previous year.

A dystopian future in which food and ammunition are currency and those with guns rule the streets could be around the corner. In the meantime, it’s best to keep your firearms and ammunition within arm’s reach.

