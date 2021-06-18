https://creativedestructionmedia.com/news/politics/2021/06/18/attorneys-in-ga-election-fraud-case-subpoena-facebook-and-twitter-in-discovery/
Please Follow us on Gab, Minds, Telegram, Rumble, Gab TV
Attorneys for petitioners in the Fulton County, GA election fraud case making it’s way through a Henry County court have filed multiple discovery motions including subpoenas for Facebook and Twitter for any role they may have played the election scam orchestrated late last year in the general election and U.S. Senate runoff.