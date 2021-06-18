https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/baltimore-carjacker-gets-run-over-by-police-suv/

Baltimore officers were dispatched to the 1800 Block of Druid Hill Avenue for an armed carjacking. The victim, a food delivery driver, was approached by a suspect that displayed a firearm and drove away in the victim’s vehicle.

A short time later, officers located the vehicle and activated their lights and sirens in an attempt to stop the vehicle. The 16 year-old suspect sped away from police, at which time air support was requested for Foxtrot to assist in tracking the vehicle. The suspect sped through city streets, going through several red lights and stop signs before bailing out of the vehicle.

A short foot pursuit then transpired, at which time the suspect was struck by a police vehicle. Aid was immediately rendered to the suspect and through that course of that action, a black semi-automatic airsoft handgun was recovered from the suspect’s pant leg.

He was transported to a local hospital and then jail.

The suspect has been charged as an adult with Armed Carjacking and numerous other offenses.