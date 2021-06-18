https://www.breitbart.com/sports/2021/06/17/bengals-joe-mixon-blasts-nflpa-over-restrictions-for-unvaccinated-players/

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon is not happy with the players union’s decision to maintain restrictions on teams whose players are not fully vaccinated for the coronavirus.

The National Football Players Association (NFLPA) recently announced an agreement with the NFL to update coronavirus rules to include continued restrictions, masks, and social distancing for players who have not taken the coronavirus vaccination.

But Mixon felt that continuing to place restrictions on players over the virus while vaccinated players are allowed a long list of freedoms was not fair, especially since many states are declaring that the crisis is over.

I got a few things to say… — ⚡️Primetime!!!⚡️ (@Joe_MainMixon) June 16, 2021

& this is who y’all players want to be led by… — ⚡️Primetime!!!⚡️ (@Joe_MainMixon) June 16, 2021

The @NFLPA is not for the players they act like they represent us and they clearly show us different time & time again. https://t.co/fIiTZMlkwY — ⚡️Primetime!!!⚡️ (@Joe_MainMixon) June 16, 2021

I thought Football was a team sport and it’s clearly being individualized by beliefs… — ⚡️Primetime!!!⚡️ (@Joe_MainMixon) June 16, 2021

I love everybody and I show love to everyone vaccinated or not. “I RESPECT EVERYBODY who decides to get the vaccine or not. I’M NOT AGAINST EITHER! I WILL FIGHT & DIE FOR A RESPECTED DECISION” — ⚡️Primetime!!!⚡️ (@Joe_MainMixon) June 16, 2021

Very few states still have many coronavirus restrictions in place. Even left-wing Illinois, which had some of the nation’s strictest coronavirus rules, has declared itself “fully open” as of this month. And with spring training still more than a month away, it seems likely no states will have any restrictions by that time.

At some point, the league will have to loosen its restrictions against those players who refuse to get a vaccine.

Mixon was signed to a 4-year extension with the Bengals a year ago and will be a fixture with the team through the 2024 season. So, he isn’t going anywhere.

