https://www.theblaze.com/news/black-father-destroys-critical-race-theory-school-board-meeting

Ty Smith — a black man who has two sons, 17 and 19 — absolutely annihilated critical race theory during his comments to an Illinois school board earlier this month, saying it will teach children of different races to “hate each other” and will reverse Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s dream that all people may be judged by the content of their character rather than by the color of their skin.

What are the details?

“You’re going to deliberately teach kids, ‘This white kid right here got it better than you because he white?'” Smith asked the board of Bloomington School District 87. “You’re going to purposely tell a white kid, ‘Oh, the black people are all down and suppressed.’ How do I have two medical degrees if I’m sitting here oppressed?”

Smith added that he grew up with no mother or father in the house and “worked my way through college, sat there and hustled my butt off to get through college. You’re going to tell me somebody look like all y’all white folks kept me from doing that? Are you serious? Not one white person ever came to me and said, ‘Well, son, you’re never gonna be able to get nowhere because, you know, the black people,’ but guess what? What’s sickening about this whole thing is what y’all doing right now is already something I do in my community right now, to speak out against [this stuff] because black folks are getting told by other black folks, ‘Oh, you know, you ain’t going to be able to do nothing out there in the world because them white folks ain’t going to let get no … the white man gonna keep you down.'”

Smith said he wasn’t buying critical race theory because how he chose to live his life proved to him that his skin color wasn’t a barrier.

“How did I get where I am right now if some white man kept me down? How am I now directing over folks that look just like you guys in this room right now? How? What kept me down? What oppressed me?” Smith asked what appeared to be a room full of mostly white listeners. “I worked for myself from off the streets to where I am right now, and you’re going to sit here and tell me this lie of critical race theory? … The reason why black folks can’t get ahead because of white folks? Are you kidding me? This is what we’ve come to? I can’t believe we even talking about this right now.”

He added that if critical race theory is allowed to be taught to children in the schools, it will reverse King’s dream of racial equality: “So, when February comes, don’t talk about Martin Luther King … if y’all going to sit there and just pretty much just pee on his grave with this nonsense. That’s exactly what’s about to happen.”

Smith concluded his remarks by saying critical race theory is “BS.”

‘This systemic racism, where’s it at?’

Following his school board address, Smith spoke with Fox News’ Martha MacCallum about his concerns regarding critical race theory and his life experiences.

Smith — who is host of “Cancel This with Ty Smith” on

WRPW-FM — told MacCallum that despite the disadvantages he grew up with, he made decisions along the way to make his life better.

“I went beyond this stuff,” he said, which led to him “becoming successful.”

Indeed, Smith’s radio station bio notes that he “grew up in the tough neighborhoods of Decatur, and knows first hand the struggles people in poverty have. He will dive into why the media’s message to disadvantaged people is wrong, and what we should be telling those struggling.”

Smith also wasn’t buying leftist virtue-signaling — particularly those who march in the streets with “their fists up,” because he said “none of them” ever go to the communities he works with every day.

He added to MacCallum that he also began asking questions like, “This systemic racism, where’s it at?” But in the end, despite trying to find it so he could figure out how to deal with it, no one could ever show Smith evidence of systemic racism.

(H/T: The Daily Wire)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

